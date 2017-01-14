Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom

One of the Premier League’s better defenses fell to an embarassing 4-0 defeat when they faced title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur. West Brom, who have now managed 29 points in 21 games have done well for themselves this season but they offered very little resistance as Tottemham smashed them. For Spurs, the result means they have …

The post Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

