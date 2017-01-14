Pages Navigation Menu

Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom

One of the Premier League’s better defenses fell to an embarassing 4-0 defeat when they faced title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur. West Brom, who have now managed 29 points in 21 games have done well for themselves this season but they offered very little resistance as Tottemham smashed them. For Spurs, the result means they have …

