Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom
One of the Premier League’s better defenses fell to an embarassing 4-0 defeat when they faced title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur. West Brom, who have now managed 29 points in 21 games have done well for themselves this season but they offered very little resistance as Tottemham smashed them. For Spurs, the result means they have …
The post Harry Kane’s Hattrick Helps Tottenham To 4-0 Over West Brom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG