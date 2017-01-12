Harry Potter-themed restaurant opens in Singapore – Stuff.co.nz
|
Stuff.co.nz
|
Harry Potter-themed restaurant opens in Singapore
Stuff.co.nz
Get out your wands, and your passports, for a culinary experience that will transport fans to the Wizarding World. Platform 1094 is a Harry Potter-themed cafe that just opened up in Singapore. Cosplay is encouraged, but customers who show up in muggle …
There's A 'Harry Potter'-Themed Restaurant In NYC And Muggles Are Losing It
Harry Potter-Themed Pasta Restaurant Opens Doors In New York
There's Now a 'Harry Potter'-Themed Pasta Restaurant in Brooklyn
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG