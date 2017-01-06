Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Harrysong – Samankwe feat. Timaya (Dir. by Adasa Cookey) – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Harrysong – Samankwe feat. Timaya (Dir. by Adasa Cookey)
Daily Post Nigeria
Mr Songz has joined the ever growing long list of artistes who have kick started the new year on a high note. He, under his self owned new label and imprint Alterplate drops the official music video to his smash hit song “Samankwe”. The monster hit
Harrysong 'Samankwe' ft Timaya [Video]Pulse Nigeria
VIDEO: Harrysong Ft. Timaya – Samankwe360Nobs.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.