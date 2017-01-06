Harrysong – Samankwe feat. Timaya (Dir. by Adasa Cookey) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Harrysong – Samankwe feat. Timaya (Dir. by Adasa Cookey)
Daily Post Nigeria
Mr Songz has joined the ever growing long list of artistes who have kick started the new year on a high note. He, under his self owned new label and imprint Alterplate drops the official music video to his smash hit song “Samankwe”. The monster hit …
Harrysong 'Samankwe' ft Timaya [Video]
VIDEO: Harrysong Ft. Timaya – Samankwe
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG