Hate ads in videos? Get ready for your newest gripe with Facebook

According to “industry sources,” Facebook will soon start testing a mid-roll ad format, which means advertisers will have the opportunity to insert clips in — you guessed it — the middle of your videos.

The post Hate ads in videos? Get ready for your newest gripe with Facebook appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

