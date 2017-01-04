Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hausa more informed than Igbo – Obinna Nshirim

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

images-1

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities, Hon. Obinna Nshirim, on Wednesday described Ndigbo as an uninformed race, stressing that they don’t listen to radio and read newspapers. The Commissioner said this when he paid a visit to the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, in Owerri, the state capital. Nshirim explained that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Hausa more informed than Igbo – Obinna Nshirim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.