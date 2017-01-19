Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Have you Registered? The University of Leicester is offering Quality Courses this Academic Year

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A qualification from the University of Leicester could be Life changing and with over 25,000 distance learning graduates to date, the University is keen to ensure that the experience of all students(from application through to graduation) is as valuable and memorable as it can be. Study with the University of Leicester now. Leicester is one […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.