Haven Homes Appoints General Manager

Haven Homes, the nation’s promoter and sublime developer of lifestyle living has appointed Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi General Manager.

A statement issued and signed by the firm’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tayo Sonuga said Mrs. Ilesanmi was promoted from her previous position as Assistant General Manager and that the new appointment took effect from 1st January, this year.

Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Human Resources and Industrial Relations of the Covenant University, Otta, where she was in attendance between 2006 and 2010. In 2014 she also obtained a Master’s of Science in Strategic Marketing at Stalford Manchester University, United Kingdom.

Barely 28years old and at an age when majority of her peers are serving their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or tinkering with their first jobs, she is arguably the youngest General Manager or Chief Operating Officer in the Real Estate Industry.

She joined the services of Haven Global Resources Limited in 2011 as Corporate Manager, rose to the position of Assistant General Manager in 2014 before the recent promotion. Earlier, Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi acquired a string of brief engagements as Assistant Human Resources Manager with Frontier Oil & Gas Limited in 2010 and later as Marketer in the country’s office of The First Group, a realty outfit based in Dubai. Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi is an intelligent, passionate and well-organized Manager whose high performance partly accounts for the reason why Haven Homes is top of the ladder in Real Estate Market.

The CEO of Haven Homes, Mr. Tayo Sonuga lauded Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi’s promotion in glowing terms: “Ufuoma’s promotion to the position of General Manager is absolutely deserved. She has been very good on her job and the assignments given to her. She has our highest commendation and we congratulate her on the new position and wish very well in the future with the company”. He enjoined clients of the company to have full confidence in relating with the new General Manager on all matters to do with the company.

An elated Mrs. Ufuoma Ilesanmi said the turning point in her life came during her time at Covenant University where she was exposed to the motivational teachings of the founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, who continually told them to always let the very best inside of them come out on all their assignments along the path of life. Before then, she was just an average student. She resolved from that time forth that only the very best was good enough to give since whatever was worth doing was worth doing well.

Although not the owner of the business, she has put herself in that position with all the commitment the job requires. Surprisingly, her forays into Real Estate came as a surprise because she had always thought of owning a restaurant because of her amazing culinary skills.

Part of her plans for the immediate future is to see Haven Homes expand its business influence and frontiers to other parts of the country and abroad. On final note, she is thankful to God for her life, grateful to Mr. Tayo Sonuga for the opportunity he gave her and to her colleagues for their support and to all those who wish Haven Homes well.

Haven Homes has been churning out head turning homes in the last ten years. Its main activities are now in its flagship project, Richard Gate Estate in Lekki that continues to expand.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

