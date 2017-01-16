Hawks hold defending Champions Elephants

Desire of defending champions Cote d Ivoire to begin their title defence on a victorious note hit the rocks at the Stade d’Oyem in the Gabonese city of Oyem on Monday evening.

The Elephants went into the game hoping to pocket three points at the expense of Togo’s Sparrow Hawks.

The first real chance of the game fell for Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia, who was through on goal, but his low shot was brilliantly saved by Togo goalkeeper Kossi Agassa just ten minutes into the game.

The Sparrow Hawks also had a chance to open the scoring 14 minutes later when Emmanuel Adebayor’s back-heel found Kodjo Laba, who beat his marker, but fired inches wide of the target.

Togo were growing in confidence and they should have taken the lead a minute before the half-hour mark following a swift counter attack by Claude Le Roy’s men.

However, somehow Togo midfielder Mathieu Dossevi was denied by Ivorian goalkeeper Slyvain Gbohouo from a one-on-one situation following a great pass from Ihlas Bebou.

The Elephants conceded several corner-kicks in the late stages of the first-half, but the defending Afcon champions did well to clear their lines and ultimately; the first-half ended goalless.

Just twelve minutes after the restart, Wilfried Zaha, who was making his competitive debut for the Elephants, cut inside and unleashed powerful shot which sailed just over the crossbar.

With his side struggling to penetrate the Togolese defence, Michel Dussuyer made the first change of the game – introducing attack-minded Cheick Doukoure in the 65th minute.

The Elephants were doing most of the attacking in the late stages and ten minutes later Kodjia, who had moved to the right after Wilfried Bony’s introduction, saw his cross gathered with ease by Agassa.

Serge Aurier should have snatched the winning goal for Ivory Coast with two minutes left on the clock, but the full-back headed wide from close range following a inch perfect cross from Max Gradel.

The two sides were unable to find the winning goal in stoppage time thus settling for a stalemate – the first goalless draw of the tournament.

