Hayatou referred to prosecutors over abuse of office

Confederation of African Football president, Issa Hayatou, has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation for allegedly abusing his position.

At issue is a deal awarding the broadcast rights to several African football tournaments to a media company, Lagardere Sports, the BBC reports.

According to the Egyptian Competition Authority, Hayatou is suspected of not opening up the tender to free and fair competition as required by Egyptian law.

CAF is based in Cairo so the authorities said it must follow their laws.

The African football’s governing body had no comment to make, while Hayatou could not be reached.

The 70-year-old is currently in Abuja, Nigeria, ahead of Thursday’s CAF annual awards.

Hayatou was elected as CAF president in 1998 and is serving his seventh term in office.

Lagardere is not the subject of the referral, but claimed the allegation is wholly unfounded.

