Hayatou to stand again for CAF presidency

Issa Hayatou is seeking another four-year term as the Confederation of African Football’s president to extend his grip on a position he has held since 1988, the organisation said on Friday. Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, will face a rare challenge, however, after executive committee member Ahmad, from Madagascar, declared his candidacy for the election to be […]

