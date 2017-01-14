Pages Navigation Menu

Hayatou to stand again for CAF presidency

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Issa Hayatou is seeking another four-year term as the Confederation of African Football’s president to extend his grip on a position he has held since 1988, the organisation said on Friday. Cameroonian Hayatou, 70, will face a rare challenge, however, after executive committee member Ahmad, from Madagascar, declared his candidacy for the election to be […]

