Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hayatou’s probe: CAF dismisses allegation as false – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Hayatou's probe: CAF dismisses allegation as false
Vanguard
THE Confederation of African football yesterday dismissed media reports that its President, Issa Hayatou had been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for questioning for abusing his office. CAF labelled the claim as “false”. The said recommendation is
Referral for prosecution in Egypt over $1bn African football TV deal angers CafThe Guardian
Egypt watchdog refers CAF to prosecutors over TV football rightsDaily Mail
Egypt's ECA takes administrative measures against CAF over broadcasting dealsAhram Online
BBC Sport –The Nation Newspaper –TV360 –King Fut
all 19 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.