Haye: Bellew Was Nervous

David Haye has stated that Tony Bellew is believing in his own lies and was nervous on their recent prefight meeting.

The two rivals will get a chance to end their rivalry when they meet at The O2 Arena on March 4.

Asked why Bellew questioned his heart, Haye exclusively told Sky Sports: “Because he needs to. He needs something to get confidence from, and won’t get confidence from my attributes. So he says that I’ve got no heart.

“He went to back to 2001, back to 2004. This is how far back he went to find these moments where he believes I swallowed it.

“Sometimes you say things so much, you start believing your own lies. The reality of the situation is that he knows how athletic I am, and how hard I hit. So unless he’s going to get a chin transplant…

“He was super-jittery, and super-nervous. He looked fat. He looked like he’s going to get knocked out, real quick.”

The post Haye: Bellew Was Nervous appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

