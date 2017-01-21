Haye Itching To Face Bellew

David Haye is shocked that Tony Bellew feels he has a shot against him when the face come March 4 at The O2.

The Brit feels it’ll be easy fighting his countryman, after squaring off against bigger heavyweights.

Bellew will make the jump from Cruiserweight, where he has a world champion to heavyweight, for the much awaited bout against Haye.

But the 36-year-old Haye, a former world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight, is surprised pundits are giving Bellew a hope.

“His biggest strength is that he can somehow talk his way into a fight like this,” Haye told Sky Sports News HQ.

“That he can somehow convince people that he has got a chance to beat me. In my eyes, I don’t see how people can give him a chance.

“He is so basic, so static.

“I hope he is way better than I give him credit for. I’d love for this fight to go three, four five rounds maybe and give some entertainment.

“I have been competing at heavyweight for nearly nine years and I am used to fighting a lot bigger guys.

“This is a real treat for me, I am fighting a guy the same size, and I am going to take it with both hands.”

