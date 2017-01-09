“Haye Will Knockout Bellew”

Boxing trainer Shane McGuigan believes David Haye is capable of knocking out Tony Bellew when they meet in the ring.

The WBC cruiserweight champion will fight the former two-weight world champion at the O2 Arena on March 4.

Since returning to the ring January of last year, Haye has only gone three rounds in the ring.

“He is a performer; he can get up there and no matter who is in front of him, he can do a number on them,” he told Sky Sports.

“Tony Bellew is reading into the activity, he’s reading into the added weight, he’s reading into too many things and I think he’s biting off more than he can chew.

“I just think it is only going one way and that is Tony Bellew getting knocked out.

“I like Tony, I like Dave Coldwell and I hope everyone can walk away from it healthy, with a big smile on their face and lots of respect for each other, but it’s going to be a David Haye win.”

