He Came Into Her Hospital As A Patient And Got A Lifetime Healing
Miss Sandra who is a doctor and a soon-to-be bride, said she is very lucky to have met her man, Ikenna Usoh (who is a banker) and would always appreciate how she met him.
In their pre-wedding photos which have been trending online due to its interesting concept, the man came into her hospital as a patient and left with a lifetime healing. See more photo below;
