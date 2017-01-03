Pages Navigation Menu

He is my soulmate – US-based Nigerian wants to marry Bobrisky

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

A US-based Nigerian has declared his intention to marry popular Nigerian barbie, Bobrisky. The unidentified man sent his 7th mail to popular relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, who posted a screenshot on Instagram. He claims to have fallen in love with Bobrisky and was ready to take him to the US, because “Nigeria is not ready […]

