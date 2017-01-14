Pages Navigation Menu

“He seemed really sincere and genuine” – Steve Harvey on his Meeting with Donald Trump | WATCH

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Talk Show host, Steve Harvey on Friday met with U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump at Trump Tower, New York. Harvey, who endorsed Hillary Clinton for the November 2016 election, said that the transition team from President Obama and Donald Trump set up the meeting. He said that Obama had called on him (and other stars) to “sit down […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

