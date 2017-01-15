Healing from the inside after pregnancy loss

By Bridget Osho

IT goes without saying that losing a pregnancy can be traumatic not only physically but emotionally and mentally. From losing a lot of blood, to intense grief, anxiety and guilt, women go through a very difficult time when they lose their babies.

That is why it is important that they take the time to heal particularly if they want to conceive again. In fact, one of the best things a woman can do for herself and for her future babies is to make sure that she is in the best place physically, emotionally and mentally.

There are several things she can do to nourish and heal herself but one of the most effective ways is to re-programme her body back to excellent health is through food.

The body is made up of trillions of cells. These cells make up our eyes, our skin, our organs, our uterus, ovaries, brain and so on. In other words, if you have good cells in a part of your body then you are likely to have good health in that part of your body. Imagine that you are giving your cells all that they need all of the time. How healthy will those cells be, and by extension, how healthy will our bodies be?

When the body has undergone any trauma such as pregnancy loss, the cells start re-building and repairing (think of a cut or even an infection) but they can only draw on the nutrients you provide them.

If you give your body poor quality foods and nutrients, it will build poor quality cells. And if you provide your body with good quality food and nutrients, it will build good quality cells, and that means a strong body.

With the right diet, you can use foods to improve fertility by providing the body with the essential nutrients that it needs to heal and repair any damage and boost even healthy cells, with particular reference to hormones, eggs, ovaries, uterus and blood.

If you have experienced pregnancy loss and want to conceive again, consider making sure that you are nourishing yourself to great health with a good fertility diet. You deserve it and so does your baby!

Bridget is the Founder of the Cherie Mamma Institute and a Holistic Fertility Therapist. She supports women to heal naturally from pregnancy loss and have healthy babies. For more information on healing from pregnancy loss and natural fertility diets, please visit

www.cheriemamma.org

