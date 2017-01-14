Health rights body sues Govt over blanket ban on sex education

Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) has dragged government to the Kampala High Court, challenging the delay by the Ministry of Education and Sports to issue a policy on comprehensive sex education.

There was a heated debate in Parliament in August following a motion urging the Ministry of Education to halt the roll-out of comprehensive sexuality education in schools. Parliament suspended all forms of sex education programmes in schools until a policy is put in place by the ministry.

According to the Programmes Manager-CEHURD Joy Asasira, the delay creates a gap and its a threat to the social development of a country, as it bans all forms of good practices in both formal and informal setting; including senior women in schools teaching children how to manage menstrual hygiene.

Asasira further argue that the failure to pass a policy undermines government effort to fight teenage pregnancies, sexual violance and spread of HIV/Aids among children.

CEHURD therefore wants court to compel the Education Ministry to issue the policy, “because the constitution protects the right of children to access age appropriate information.”

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Health rights body sues Govt over blanket ban on sex education appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

