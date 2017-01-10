Healthcare: Radiologist calls for overhaul of nation’s healthcare system

According to him, healthcare system in Nigeria needs complete overhauling to function properly for improved healthcare delivery.

A Consultant Radiologist, Prof. Rasheed Arogundade, has called on government at all levels to overhaul the nation’s health institutions for effective healthcare delivery.

Arogundade, who works with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, made the call on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, healthcare system in Nigeria needs complete overhauling to function properly for improved healthcare delivery.

He also decried the inability of many medical teachers to make themselves available to mentor the younger ones on how to become competent specialists.

“Most trainers spend more time in the private practice to the disadvantage of the trainees, who may subsequently imbibe the negative attitude and lack of empathy.

“The forum of past presidents of the National Postgraduate Medical College has been unanimous that 60 per cent of the cause of failure of the trainees is due to the trainers’ neglect,” the consultant radiologist said.

Arogundade said that many doctors were facing serious challenges, not only from the other allied healthcare workers, but from the general public.

“Nowadays, doctors are perceived to manifest some ugly behaviour such as lack of courtesy for the patients and failure to turn up at work on time.

“High level of absenteeism, failure to conduct proper examination and treat patients on time.

“There is complete lack of appropriate professional and ethical practices, which are now skewed for personal gains than the patients’ interest,” he said.

Arogundade called on all leaders in the medical world to be role models to the junior ones so as to enhance optimal productivity.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

