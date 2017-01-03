Hearing of Kanyamunyu bail application set for next week

The High Court in Kampala has ordered Luzira Prison authorities to produce the three Lugogo murder suspects Mathew Kanyamunyu, Cynthia Munwangari and Joseph Kanyamunyu on January 10 for hearing of their bail application.

Deputy Registrar Eleanor Khainza issued the production warrant to the Superintendent of Prison in charge of Murchison Bay and the women’s wing, to produce the trio before Justice Elizabeth Kabanda on that date without fail at 9.30am.

Through Bashasha and Company advocates, the accused persons want to be released on bail on grounds that they are responsible members of society, law abiding and will not abscond if released because they have fixed places of residence in Kampala plus substantial sureties who will ensure that they honor bail conditions.

Mathew Kanyamunyu is the main suspect in an incident where Akena, 33, was shot on November 13 in the stomach at Lugogo after a minor car accident. He died a day later at Norvik Hospital, along Bombo road.

The accused are battling charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act (PCA). According to the Act, any person convicted of murder faces a death penalty.

Meanwhile the three appeared on Tuesday before Nakawa Court grade one magistrate Noah Ssajjabi for the mention of their murder case, but were sent back to Luzira Prison January, 17, 2017 citing incomplete investigations.

