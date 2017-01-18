Pages Navigation Menu

Heart Breaking! 2 Akwa Ibom Corpers Die In Road Accident (Photos)

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Fellow corps members are still left in shock as two Akwa Ibom State female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members reportedly gave up the ghost after a tragic road accident. According to the report, Ewelike Sandra and another female corpers whose name is yet to be ascertained, were on their way from Etinan to Uyo …

