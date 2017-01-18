Heart Breaking! 2 Akwa Ibom Corpers Die In Road Accident (Photos)
Fellow corps members are still left in shock as two Akwa Ibom State female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members reportedly gave up the ghost after a tragic road accident. According to the report, Ewelike Sandra and another female corpers whose name is yet to be ascertained, were on their way from Etinan to Uyo …
The post Heart Breaking! 2 Akwa Ibom Corpers Die In Road Accident (Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG