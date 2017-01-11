Pages Navigation Menu

Heart disease puts billions at risk

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The number of people in the world with elevated blood pressure has increased substantially in the past 25 years, putting billions at an increased risk for heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. This is contained in a new study released on Wednesday by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University…

