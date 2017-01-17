Heartbreaking Photo of 8-year-old Son of Gambia’s President-Elect Who Was Killed by Dog Bite (Photo)

The son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow, Habib, died on Sunday, January 15th after he was reportedly bitten by a dog.

8-year-old Habibu is reported to have died on the way to the hospital on Sunday in Manjai near the Gambian capital Banjul.

Mr Barrow missed his son’s funeral as he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety.