Heartbreaking photos of Nigerian U.S Army veteran abducted and killed in Imo State

These photos are just heartbreaking, looking at his kids and the house he just completed. If only he had stayed back in the U.S!

He came back to Nigeria after he finished building his mansion in the village, only to be abducted and shot on the 12th of January. Read the story according to his sister, Lilian Ndiukwu below…



“What a wicked world…. who has done this to My BIG BRO? A USA veteran who just came back this Xmas after building his beautiful house(mansion)in the village not knowing that the enemies has an evil plan against him.

They abducted and shot him dead yesterday night. I Can’t believe this, can someone wake me up from this nightmare? Who did this to u Bro?😭😭😭😭😭 😭

I could remember the last time we spoke on phone that whn u come bk, we will visit the LESS PRIVILEGE nd nt knowing dt this will be the last call we made. Can’t stop crying for you BRO CHUKS . An iroko has fallen. Those that killed you will never know peace and their generation will never go unpunished. GOD WILL AVENGE FOR YOU R.I. P(LA NA UDO)😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

