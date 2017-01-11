Heathrow airport sets new record with 76m passengers in 2016
Heathrow Airport, Europe’s busiest air travel hub, reported a new record of 76 million passengers in 2016. John Holland-Kaye, the Airport’s Chief Executive, said on Wednesday in London that the record went up 1 per cent from 2015. He said Heathrow Airport, the world’s sixth-busiest airport handled 1.
