Heaven Will Fall if Buhari’s Soldiers Interrupt Our Friday Rally – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that, “heaven will fall” should President Muhammadu Buhari order soldiers to interrupt its Friday’s rally in solidarity of the United States, President-elect, Donald Trump.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group explained that the rally was aimed at making the world understand how “resolute and committed we are towards the emancipation, realisation and proclamation of our God given right to live as free men and women in our ancestral land of Biafra.”

Noting that should security operatives attack its members during the rally, “the non violent position of our great movement will be revoked with immediate effect. Our only interest is to exercise our right to peaceful protest and lawful assembly as recognised in law.”

The statement reads, “This IPOB peaceful rally for Trump in Igweocha on Friday the 20th of January 2017 will feature the pictures of our able leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the pictures of those detained illegally alongside him and those of President Donald Trump.

“As usual we shall maintain strict discipline of nonviolence and non-engagement with enemy combatants the Nigerian Army and Police. However we must reiterate that should President Buhari ordered his soldiers to fire at IPOB peaceful protesters, heaven will fall.

“The non-violent position of our great movement will be revoked with immediate effect. Our only interest is to exercise our right to peaceful protest and lawful assembly as recognised in law.

“Should any trigger happy army or police personnel fire at our members, the world should hold Buhari responsible for any outcome. Gov. Nyesom Wike is also hereby reminded of his responsibility to protect the lives of those on peaceful rally.”

