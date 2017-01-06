Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heavy weapons fire in ‘mutiny’ near I. Coast military camp – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Heavy weapons fire in 'mutiny' near I. Coast military camp
Daily Mail
Heavy weapons fire was heard Friday near Ivory Coast's largest military camp in the city of Bouake, where at least two police stations were attacked, an AFP journalist said. "It's a mutiny by former fighters integrated into the army who are demanding
Africa Live: Updates on Ivory Coast 'mutiny'BBC News
Ex-soldiers seize weapons, take up positions in Ivory Coast cityReuters UK
Ivory Coast: Ex-combatants seize weapons and takeover former rebel cityafricanews

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.