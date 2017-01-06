Heavy weapons fire in ‘mutiny’ near I. Coast military camp – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Heavy weapons fire in 'mutiny' near I. Coast military camp
Daily Mail
Heavy weapons fire was heard Friday near Ivory Coast's largest military camp in the city of Bouake, where at least two police stations were attacked, an AFP journalist said. "It's a mutiny by former fighters integrated into the army who are demanding …
