Hectic Roadside Brawl In Mpumalanga Caught On Film [Videos]

It looks like the brandy and Cokes are still flowing from the New Year’s jol up in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, because footage filmed last week shows a roadside fight that is ugly to watch.

Details remain a little sketchy, but according to the Citizen Jaco Slabbert is the man on the receiving end of a hiding.

Before the video kicked off he was seen running from the Klein Olifants River to Protea Street:

Slabbert later said that his vehicle broke down next to the Klein Olifants River and he had sought help from [Brian] Clarke and his friends, but he alleges that someone hit him in the face. The details of how this may have happened are, however, unclear. According to Slabbert, he grabbed a hammer in self-defence, hit Clarke against the head and ran away. Clarke’s version is that he was hit without provocation and decided to take revenge.

Be warned, this one is violent from the start:

And this second video filmed shortly afterwards:

More from the Citizen once more:

After the initial punches and kicks on the pavement, he hit Slabbert brutally again in the face, allegedly in full view of a traffic officer and a member of a community policing forum. He allegedly also threatened to hit the traffic officer when the official attempted to stop him from continuing to assault Slabbert. Members of ER24 later treated both men. Two policemen allegedly arrived at the scene an hour and a half after the police were first called, but no arrests were made. A friend of Clarke’s said that “he goes crazy when he is under the influence”. He reportedly drove away from the scene in a bakkie full of household items.

I think someone needs to reevaluate their drinking habits, and we can only hope that whoever the guilty party is justice is eventually served.

