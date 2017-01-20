Heirloom: Twitter user finds stash of old Naira currencies

Young lady shares photo of late grandmother's cash stash on Twitter.

In another world, maybe another place and time, finding a bundle of old currencies would have been as good as hitting the jackpot, but it is Nigeria, in 2017.

This fact did not detract from the melancholic excitement a young lady expressed at finding her late grandmother’s stash of old currencies.

The Twitter user shared a photo of bundles of old N50 and N20 notes, as well as coins in her grandmother’s room after she passed away.

As earlier noted, these could have been of some value, either as a personal heirloom or a collector’s price, but again, it’s Nigeria in 2017 where the Naira is almost obsolete.

