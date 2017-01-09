Help! I Had Incredible S33x with My Girlfriend’s Sister…This is How It Happened

A man seems to have fallen in love with his girlfriend’s sister after having a hot s3x with her at the back of his car. this happened….Read below;

I stepped outside from a family wedding party in order to get a bit of peace but ended up having s*x with my girlfriend’s sister.

I love my girlfriend but the relationship has never been really exciting. We got together by accident and there has always been something missing.

I met her at work and we got on well — as friends.

I am 27, she is 23.

Then my landlord gave me notice as he was selling the flat. She said I could stay at hers until I got something sorted out. That was ten months ago.

We shared a bottle of wine one evening and ended up in bed. Next morning she asked if we were together and I just could not say no.

She has introduced me to her family, including her 26-year-old sister who is in a relationship and has a five-year-old son.

I fancied her sister from the start and then three months ago we went to their cousin’s wedding and there was a big party.

I went outside for some fresh air and found my girlfriend’s sister there.

We were chatting and I told her I fancied her and she admitted she felt the same. She said her boyfriend is nice but boring and they rarely have s*x. We went to a quieter part of the garden and started kissing. It felt amazing.

We ended up having sex in my car and we have been messaging and meeting whenever we can since.

Everything is amazing when we are together. There is passion, laughter and wonderful s*x. We have fallen in love but we do not know what to do.