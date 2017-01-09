Help! My Husband is Not Good in Bed and He Knows It – Woman Cries Out

I am 29, my hubby is 35 and we’ve been married for 4 years and have 2 kids. My husband is a very good man and has been so kind to me and my family. My problem is he’s not good in bed and he knows it.

Earlier in the marriage, I thought I could deal with it but things changed and I started complaining. We talked a lot and decided to seek help but he became reluctant later. He could enter me when I’m completely dry, and I end up getting bruised. Other times, he could come barely seconds into the action.

I decided not to complain again but to bear with him and equally started developing interest in watch porn so to satisfy myself cos it’s something he never does. I became addicted to it and decided to tell him what was happening to me. He felt bad but still didn’t improve.

I then made up my mind to stop watching porn. It was very difficult but I was very determined to stop. It became my prayer topic. And God being so good. I was able to overcome it.

My issue now is, hubby still doesn’t satisfy me. Not like he was a virgin when we met, so he’s not quite new to it. I try to look my best, I keep myself very neat and presentable and try to look a bit seductive but it never arouses him. I’ve caught him once having a s*x chat with a lady but he claimed he never did anything with her.

I like s*x so I don’t always wait for him to initiate it. At times I just want us to lie in bed without nothing happening. Just cuddle in bed but that too is a problem. So I would rather be the one to wrap myself around him.

Please what do I do cause I’m becoming fed up. We have talked severally about it. He promises to work on it but he doesn’t. I don’t know what to do again. I need your advice…