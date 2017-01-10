Helping Hands pledges to boost Nigeria’s economy

By Itoro Godwin

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Helping Hands International, has pledged to contribute its quota to the development of Nigeria’s economy.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Luzviminda Mac-Elvis, stated this during a party held in honour of the newly elected Prime Ministers in Festac, Lagos, recently.

Mac-Elvis stated that the nation’s economy presently is not favourable to the common Nigerian and as such, the organisation has decided to help them stand on their feet during this recession.

She said, “part of my programme for 2017 is to transform lives, especially the less privileged in society, putting smiles on their faces and making their dreams come true.”

She stated that the organisation was born out of passion to help the needy in Nigeria, adding that it has been living up to its expectation since inception.

According to one of the beneficiaries, Muyideen Adeyinka, from Osun State, the organisation has helped him to build his career to the peak and making him realise his dreams.

Another benefactor, Ambassador ob-test Obioma, South West Co-ordinator, said the organisation has empowered him to become more than what his family members thought about him.

