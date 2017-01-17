Herdsman remanded in prison over destruction of farmland worth N30m
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Abubakar Aliu in prison custody over alleged damage of a farmland. The police prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo told the Court that the accused committed the offence on January 12 at Iyemero farm settlement in Ikole-Ekiti. He alleged that he allowed his cattle to […]
Herdsman remanded in prison over destruction of farmland worth N30m
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG