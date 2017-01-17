Herdsman remanded in prison over destruction of farmland worth N30m

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Abubakar Aliu‎ in prison custody over alleged damage of a farmland. The police prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo told the Court that the accused committed the offence on January 12 at Iyemero farm settlement in Ikole-Ekiti. He alleged that he allowed his cattle to […]