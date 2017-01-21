Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen, Farmers Clash: Oyo Govt. Constitutes Committees To Address Issue

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Herdsmen, Farmers Clash: Oyo Govt. Constitutes Committees To Address Issue
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Abiola Ajimobi, Farmers, Herdsmen, Oyo The Oyo State government has set up stakeholder committees at both state and local government levels to address the crisis of the Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state. The Special Adviser to Governor Abiola …
