Herdsmen killings: The ‘sad’ conversation Buhari had with former Ogun Gov. Adeshina – Reno Omokri
Following the lingering killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari, reminding him how he met with a former governor of Oyo State, Lam Adeshina, ‘harassing’ him over the killings of Fulani herdsmen in the state. Omokri is […]
Herdsmen killings: The ‘sad’ conversation Buhari had with former Ogun Gov. Adeshina – Reno Omokri
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG