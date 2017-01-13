Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen killings: The ‘sad’ conversation Buhari had with former Ogun Gov. Adeshina – Reno Omokri

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ogun Gov. Adeshina

Following the lingering killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari, reminding him how he met with a former governor of Oyo State, Lam Adeshina, ‘harassing’ him over the killings of Fulani herdsmen in the state. Omokri is […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Herdsmen killings: The ‘sad’ conversation Buhari had with former Ogun Gov. Adeshina – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.