Herdsmen killings: The ‘sad’ conversation Buhari had with former Ogun Gov. Adeshina – Reno Omokri

Following the lingering killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari, reminding him how he met with a former governor of Oyo State, Lam Adeshina, ‘harassing’ him over the killings of Fulani herdsmen in the state. Omokri is […]