Here comes Nigeria’s rice revolution – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Here comes Nigeria's rice revolution
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government's economic diversification efforts in the agric sector appear to be yielding dividends. With the harvest of local rice, especially by Lagos and Kebbi states, the prices of the staple food have dipped, raising the hope that the …
The big success of Lake Rice
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG