Here’s Donald Trump’s Last Tweet as America’s President-Elect
On the morning of his presidential inauguration, Doanld Trump has fired off what could be his last tweet as a civilian. The man who campaigned with a consistent and often controversial stream of tweets communicated for the last time saying; “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE …
The post Here’s Donald Trump’s Last Tweet as America’s President-Elect appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG