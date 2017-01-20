Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s Donald Trump’s Last Tweet as America’s President-Elect

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

On the morning of his presidential inauguration, Doanld Trump has fired off what could be his last tweet as a civilian. The man who campaigned with a consistent and often controversial stream of tweets communicated for the last time saying; “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Here’s Donald Trump’s Last Tweet as America’s President-Elect appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.