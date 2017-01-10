Here’s The First Man Ever To Be The Face Of Beauty Brand Maybelline

Maybe he’s born with it?

Na, it’s Maybelline and Manny Gutierrez is the first man to ever be the “face of the brand”.

Although Maybelline has had a lengthy history of using gorgeous supermodels to be their representatives, the move has been highly praised by fans of both Gutierrez and their followers.

Known on Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube as Manny Mua, California-based Gutierrez has millions of followers who tune in to get tips on makeup and life.

Just look at those eyes:

Here’s more about Manny from BBC:

He was raised in a “liberal Mormon” family and has said he became interested in make-up when he was a child. “I wanted to play with eyeliner and makeup while other boys were playing with GI Joes,” Manny told Marie Claire last year. “So it was kind of tough for me because I didn’t really understand why I wanted to play with the ‘girl’ things rather than the ‘boy’ things.” He originally planned to pursue a medical career but later switched to working in the make-up industry. “Men in makeup wasn’t seen as normal, especially a couple of years ago. It wasn’t as open as it is now,” he said.

Sign of things to change? Let’s just hope this sort of public representation makes it easier for kids who resonate with Gutierrez to live the life they choose.

Here’s the campaign Maybelline posted on their social platforms – and in the video below, you can hear Gutierrez chat about his work with the brand and other random insights into his life.

Like threesomes.

