Here’s Why Patrice Evra Was Let Out Of Juventus Side

Patrice Evra was left out of Juventus’ squad for Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Bologna due to continuing uncertainty over his future.

Juve chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed Evra was not considered because he may be leaving the club this month.

“Evra was not called up to the squad because he’s thinking about his future,” Marotta told Sky Italia. “If he leaves, we will not sign a replacement.

“It’s only right he’s taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 going towards 36. We’ll see next week.

“I don’t think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello.”

But the player’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has insisted Evra could stay in Turin.

“It’s not certain he will leave Juventus,” Pastorello told Juvenews.eu. “We’ll see what happens over the next few days.”

After a series of stories in the Spanish media last week claimed Real Madrid and Barcelona have made offers for Paulo Dybala, the Argentina forward scored a penalty on his return from injury against Bologna. But Marotta denied the 23-year-old is interested in leaving Italy, with the club hoping to extend his current contract which is due to expire in 2020.

“[We’ve had] no calls,” he said. “I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala and approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair.

“Our rapport is idyllic, there are no fears he could leave. Juve are one of the best teams in the world and this is a place where you arrive, not pass through. Where could he be happier?”

