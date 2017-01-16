Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank Sacks 400 Staff

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Heritage Bank has embarked on mass retrenchment of its workers with 400 staff sacked in December. According to the investigations allegedly carried out by the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, more workers of the financial institution have been penciled for sack this new year to improve the bank’s profitability. A top management source in the bank, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Heritage Bank Sacks 400 Staff appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.