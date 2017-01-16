Pages Navigation Menu

Heritage Bank sacks 400 staff

Heritage Bank has embarked on mass retrenchment of its workers with 400 staff sacked in December. Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday indicated that more workers are penciled for sack. NAN reports that the bank, in October 2014, acquired Enterprise Bank with about N56 billion (281 million dollars).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

