Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heritage Bank: Yes, we sacked some staff — but we adequately compensated them – TheCable

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Heritage Bank: Yes, we sacked some staff — but we adequately compensated them
TheCable
Heritage Bank Plc says it is true that it is restructuring its workforce, but it is also “adequately compensating” affected members of staff. The bank, which sacked 400 members of staff in December 2016, said this was done “as part of efforts geared
Promoting entrepreneurship among youthsThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.