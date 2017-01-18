Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herman Mashaba reports 6 city officials for fraud – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Herman Mashaba reports 6 city officials for fraud
Eyewitness News
A report reveals that 6 foreign nationals working at the Joburg Theatre had continued to work there despite their asylum permits having expired in June. FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. Fraud · Herman Mashaba …
Two bust for deliberately undervaluing Joburg propertiesIndependent Online
Mashaba acts against illegal immigrants working for cityTimes LIVE
Joburg official arrested for massive devaluation fraudZimbabwe Star
News24 –Citizen
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.