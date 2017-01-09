Hernandez Happy To Be In Bundesliga, Amid Transfer Rumours

Javier Hernandez has stated he is happy with life at the Bundesliga, amid tall linking him with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Mexico international enjoyed a beautiful debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring 17 goals, but has only found the net five times in 15 appearances.

Hernandez has been linked with a move away from the club, with Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested in him.

However, Hernandez says he is settled in Germany and is not thinking about departing any time soon.

“Why would I like to stay in the Bundesliga? Because I feel good and I’m happy,” Hernandez told bundesliga.com.

“I’ve learned a lot in the Bundesliga, as a player and as a man.

“I like playing in the Champions League, and luckily Bayer have been involved in the last few years. We hope we can achieve that goal again in the second half of the season.”

