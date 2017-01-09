Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari “Kyari paid his medicals, taxi and accommodation in UK” – Presidency – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017


Vanguard

Buhari "Kyari paid his medicals, taxi and accommodation in UK" – Presidency
Pulse Nigeria
Buhari's spokesman said Kyari pays for his medicals, his taxi and accommodation in the U.K in spite of the high office he occupies. Published: 2 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · Abba Kyari play. Abba Kyari, President Buhari's chief of
Nigeria Commission Never Settled Abba Kyari's Medical Bills In London – PresidencyLeadership Newspapers
High-profile london scandal: Presidency defends Abba KyariNAIJ.COM
Abba Kyari never used funds of Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bill – PresidencyVanguard
Daily Trust –The Nation Newspaper
