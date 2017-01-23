Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High repetition rate the biggest problem in grades 10 and 11: Motshekga – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
High repetition rate the biggest problem in grades 10 and 11: Motshekga
Times LIVE
Access to education‚ migration patterns and improving learner retention are some of the issues the Department of Basic Education will be discussing during its three day lekgotla. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. The Basic Education Sector Lekgotla
Motshekga: Improving quality of education a priorityEyewitness News
'Mathematics isn't the be-all and end-all of education system': MotshekgaDaily dispatch
Education minister explains South Africa's 20% maths pass rateBusinessTech

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.