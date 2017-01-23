High-tech $149-a-month health care company founded by former Google exec

A new San Francisco-based health startup called Forward promises cutting-edge, AI-driven healthcare using the latest tech for just $149 per month. You can even communicate with a doctor 24/7 using a mobile app.

