Higuain: Lazio Were Not Much Of A Threat

Gonzalo Higuain has praised Juventus’ performance against Lazio and also said the visitors were not much of a threat.

The first 16 minutes saw Juve go 2-0, an impressive response to last week’s loss to Fiorentina , with Higuain and Dybala on target.

“Lazio didn’t threaten us in the slightest and we have taken three very big points,” Higuain said to Sky Italia.

“The only ones with doubts were the media. We knew full well that we made mistakes, but we had proven ourselves in every other game.

“We figured out what we got wrong at Fiorentina and worked on it.”

Allegri used a new 4-2-3-1 formation, which featured attacking trio Higuain, Dybala and Mario Mandzukic in the same team for the first time in Serie A this season.

“It means we have to work hard but it is an excellent idea,” added Higuain, who now has 14 league goals this season.

“It is normal with a more attacking system that we all need to track back and help out in defence, but we proved that we can play like this.”

