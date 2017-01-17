Pages Navigation Menu

Higuain On Messi And Ronaldo: They’re Both Beasts

Former Real Madrid man, Gonzalo Higuain has labelled both Messi and Ronaldo as beasts and believes personal preference is key to picking who is best.

Higuain played alongside Ronaldo at Madrid and plays with Lionel Messi in the national team at Argentina.

The Juventus striker believes both players are at the zenith of their powers and believes picking the best depends on what you’re looking for in a player.

He told Marca: “It’s a question like [Iker] Casillas or [Gianluigi] Buffon.

“It’s not difficult, it’s easy to answer. They are both beasts and have each developed their own qualities and characteristics, so play with the one that makes you feel better in your own game.”

